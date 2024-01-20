Citadel vs. VMI January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) facing the Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. VMI Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Citadel vs. VMI Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|285th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|72.6
|240th
|252nd
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|96th
|44th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|166th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|147th
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|220th
|315th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.5
|315th
|358th
|15.7
|Turnovers
|10.9
|107th
