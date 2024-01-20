Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) facing the Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. VMI Game Information

Citadel Players to Watch

  • Quentin Millora-Brown: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Elijah Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Citadel vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
285th 70.2 Points Scored 72.6 240th
252nd 73.9 Points Allowed 67.4 96th
44th 40.3 Rebounds 37.9 121st
166th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 147th
205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.1 220th
315th 11.5 Assists 11.5 315th
358th 15.7 Turnovers 10.9 107th

