Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt), at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Jacob Meyer: 12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jimmy Nichols: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jon Sanders: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Donovan Gregory: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Justin Abson: 6.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Myles Tate: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 96th 78.3 Points Scored 78.6 89th 46th 64.9 Points Allowed 78.1 327th 17th 42.1 Rebounds 42.8 11th 101st 10.0 Off. Rebounds 11.9 23rd 225th 7.0 3pt Made 6.9 234th 67th 15.6 Assists 14.0 152nd 29th 9.7 Turnovers 12.9 280th

