Furman vs. Western Carolina January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon team, the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Furman vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|42nd
|81.8
|Points Scored
|76.9
|131st
|343rd
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|74th
|49th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|40.0
|53rd
|74th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|215th
|55th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|30th
|16.8
|Assists
|12.1
|280th
|324th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.0
|50th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.