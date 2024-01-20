The Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon team, the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Furman vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 42nd 81.8 Points Scored 76.9 131st 343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 66.3 74th 49th 40.1 Rebounds 40.0 53rd 74th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 55th 9.0 3pt Made 8.1 126th 30th 16.8 Assists 12.1 280th 324th 13.8 Turnovers 10.0 50th

