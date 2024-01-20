The Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon team, the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
42nd 81.8 Points Scored 76.9 131st
343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 66.3 74th
49th 40.1 Rebounds 40.0 53rd
74th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th
55th 9.0 3pt Made 8.1 126th
30th 16.8 Assists 12.1 280th
324th 13.8 Turnovers 10.0 50th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.