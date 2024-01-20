Hornets vs. 76ers January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-PH.
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier puts up 23.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Miles Bridges puts up 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per contest.
- P.J. Washington posts 13.0 points, 5.2 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Nick Richards averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid puts up 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the 76ers.
- Tyrese Maxey is putting up 25.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.
- Tobias Harris gets the 76ers 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
Hornets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|76ers
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|119.5
|120.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.3
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|35.7%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
