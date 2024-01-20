The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) meet the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) in a clash of MEAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

  • Davion Everett: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mitchel Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Caleb McCarty: 5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jordan Simpson: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Fred Cleveland Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Darius Harris: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank
272nd 71.1 Points Scored 77.6 115th
353rd 82.6 Points Allowed 68.1 106th
70th 39.1 Rebounds 35.1 238th
6th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th
334th 5.4 3pt Made 7 225th
128th 14.3 Assists 13.4 191st
346th 14.6 Turnovers 11.3 137th

