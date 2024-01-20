Saturday's SEC slate includes the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) meeting the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK B.J. Mack: 13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Stute: 10.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Tramon Mark: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Brazile: 9.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Khalif Battle: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Davonte Davis: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 61st 80.1 Points Scored 74.9 184th 309th 76.9 Points Allowed 63 19th 143rd 37.3 Rebounds 36.9 160th 259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th 250th 6.8 3pt Made 8.8 64th 290th 12 Assists 15.1 93rd 163rd 11.6 Turnovers 9.4 24th

