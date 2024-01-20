The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South) play the Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

KJ Doucet: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kelton Talford: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Alex Timmerman: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Julien Soumaoro: 14.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

DQ Nicholas: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lucas Stieber: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Isaiah Richards: 5.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 218th 73.4 Points Scored 78.5 94th 244th 73.7 Points Allowed 68.1 106th 79th 38.8 Rebounds 37.6 127th 131st 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 101st 205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 185th 290th 12.0 Assists 12.1 280th 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 214th

