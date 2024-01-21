Sunday's CAA schedule includes the Northeastern Huskies (4-8) against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3) at 1:00 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Derin Erdogan: 16.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

