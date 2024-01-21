Sunday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-2) against the Clemson Tigers (8-7), at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.9 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

