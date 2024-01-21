Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (13-2) meeting the South Carolina Gamecocks (14-0) at 5:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK
  • Raven Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Chloe Kitts: 10.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aicha Coulibaly: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

