The Clemson Tigers (1-0) currently rank 47th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +35000 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Clemson play in person!

On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET, the Tigers match up with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in a home game.

Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +35000 (Bet $100 to win $35000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Team Stats

Clemson is 163rd in the nation with 71.0 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 26th with 41.0 points allowed per contest.

Looking to place a futures bet on Clemson? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Clemson Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Clemson has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.