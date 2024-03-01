Currently, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) are listed with the sixth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1100 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see South Carolina State play in person!

The Bulldogs visit the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The two squads meet at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1100 (Bet $100 to win $1100)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State Team Stats

South Carolina State ranks 321st in the country with 48.0 points per game, but its defense has been less effective, allowing 108.0 points per game (sixth-worst in college basketball).

Looking to place a futures bet on South Carolina State? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

South Carolina State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.