Stories of Hurricane Hugo survival twenty years later

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - 238 shelters, $9 million spent by the Red Cross, and now 20 years since volunteers helped people devastated by Hurricane Hugo.
Louise Welch was there as a volunteer to help people affected by Hugo's powerful punch.
"This was home for me, so that was different. Seeing places that you grow up destroyed. Knowing that those trees will never be there again. Knowing everyone's life was changed," Welch said.
At least 5,000 Red Cross volunteers came to the Lowcountry from across the country to help with clean up efforts and giving people food and water.
The disaster team brought food to Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms, and other areas where many residents were stranded. Volunteers also gave out thousands of clean up kits, which included mops, brooms, and other cleaning supplies.
"When we go to Sullivan's Island or Isle of Palms now someone always brings up the fact that they still have their Red Cross bucket," Welch said. "I think the people of the Lowcountry expect us to be there, and we will be there as long as they need us in time of emergency."
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - At Patriot's Point twenty years ago, the storm waves were so strong they moved 45,000 tons of steel. The USS Yorktown was just one of Hurricane Hugo's victims.
Though looks can be deceiving, the Yorktown doesn't need an anchor because it's not floating.
"They had a trench built here, and the tug boats put it in place. The bow's tanks were filled with fresh water, and that helped the ship to sink," Education director Ned Forney said.
The steel ship was positioned to be stuck in the mud when it came here in 1975. Right now the hull is buried about 25 ft down into the mud.
Nothing has gotten this ship to move except the strong waves of a category four hurricane. Forney says some Yorktown staffers, their families, and pets found shelter here twenty years ago.
"At that point it comes up about six feet, and of course the people on the ship can feel that and they can feel the ship moving. It settles back down into the mud as the storm goes over," Forney said.
Engineers discovered the ship was moved about six inches to the right, throwing off the drainage system, but it was spared of any major damage. Still, Patriot's Point felt Hugo's wrath.
"Up around the gift shop area that was all destroyed," Bill Sheppard said. "Pine trees look big and strong. Hugo destroyed them like breaking toothpicks."
The Yorktown is offering discounted rates on Monday, to commemorate the 20th anniversary Hurricane Hugo. If disaster were to strike again only about half a dozen staffers will stay on board the Yorktown to ride out the storm.
To hear more "Stories from the Storm" tune into Live 5 News on Monday, the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo. We'll have stories of survival and triumph amid the devastation. These special reports will air at 7pm.
©2009 WCSC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.