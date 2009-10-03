Woman goes into labor during Hugo

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - From inside their home, Terry and Karen Hall watched as Hurricane Hugo started bearing down on their Summerville neighborhood.
"When that tree fell, I was like 'oh, my God' and then I felt the pain," said Karen, who was expecting her second child and was days away from her due date.
"Then a little while later, she was like, 'I think it's time.' I was like, 'Oh, I don't think so," said her husband, Terry.
It was their second pregnancy, but because of the chaos outside they say it felt like it was their first.
During the eye of the storm, they drove to Summerville High School, the nearest shelter.
"It took us forever to get to Summerville High School when Summerville High School is not even five minutes away from where we stayed," Karen said.
While Karen's mother drove, her husband and brother walked beside the car because they wanted to make they avoided live power lines.
"We saw tree limbs, power lines on the side, wind blowing...stuff just flying all across the street," Karen said.
"It was terrifying. It really was. It was terrifying," Karen repeated.
"I was more scared than anything. Being out there in the middle of the storm like that with the wind blowing and stuff like that anything could have happened out there," said her husband, Terry.
At the shelter, doctors checked Karen and said she wasn't ready to give birth. Their little girl wouldn't come until the storm passed.
The baby gave them a chance to get to the Medical University of South Carolina.
"She waited until after the storm," Karen said.
The contractions during the storm were the hardest thing to deal with, Karen said.
"Every time I see the flash come on, and the story about Hugo, I say 'Yeah I remember that night, Lord. I remember that night. That was a night to remember," Karen said.
