Police capture 1suspect in Seabrook bank robbery; 1 still at large

SEABROOK ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection to the May 7 robbery of a Johns Island bank.

Major Jon Clark said Wednesday Charlton Smith was arrested in an apartment on English Street. The North Charleston Police Department helped in Smith's apprehension.

The arrest came less than a day after deputies publicly identified the two wanted men.

The sheriff’s office reported having arrest warrants for Smith, 21, of Johns Island and a second man, another 21-year-old from Charleston. Deputies later arrested that man but charges against him were later dismissed, court documents state.

According to an affidavit, a witness identified Smith as one of the suspects the same day the bank was robbed.

The bank was robbed at 1:20 p.m. Friday, by two suspects in dark blue, hoodie sweatshirts with the words "James Island PSD" written on them. One suspect had a handgun.

The two suspects got away in a 1992 white Ford Crown Victoria that was reported stolen early Friday morning in the City of Charleston.

This robbery marks the second time in less than a month that bank has been robbed. The bank was also robbed in October 2008 and September 2006. The sheriff's office has not made a connection between the two most recent robberies, but calls the crimes "similar." Clark said they were still investigating the similarities between the recent robberies to see if there is a connection.

