Here’s a stock-up checklist for your Hurricane Survival Kit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hurricanes are dangerous storms that can have big impacts on a community regardless of their strength.
Safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.
Consider packing these items in a hurricane survival kit.
Stock a 3-day supply for each family member including pets. Store in sealed, unbreakable containers. Identify the expiration date and replace every six months.
- Bottled Water - At least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days. Don't forget to add water for your pets, too.
- Water Purification Tablets - These can be ordered at www.quakekare.com.
- Non-Perishable Foods - At least enough for 3 to 7 days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.
- High-Energy Packaged Foods - Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.
- Packaged Juices - Cans or Cartons
- Canned Prepared Meats
- Canned Prepared Foods
- Baby Food and Baby Formula
- Pet Food (Note: Many shelters do not allow pets.)
- Powdered or Canned Evaporated Milk
- Special Dietary Needs
- Toilet Paper and Moist Towelettes
- Baby Diapers and Wet Wipes
- Sponges and Paper Towels
- Soap and Shampoo
- Toiletries - Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant
- Change of Clothing - At least one change for each person
- Rain Gear - Ponchos, Umbrellas, Boots
- Blankets, Sleeping Bags and Pillows
- Flashlights - One flashlight per person with one extra package of batteries each.
- Battery-Powered Radio - Don't forget extra batteries
- Alarm Clock
- Portable Cooler/Ice Chest
- Bleach - Pure, unscented liquid
- Can Opener - Hand-operated
- Utility Knife
- Pots, Pans, Cooking Spoons
- Disposable Plates, Cups, Utensils
- Sterno Cans
- Butane Lighters and Waterproof Matches - Keep in plastic bags to protect
- Portable Barbecue Grill or Camping Stove
- Charcoal and Lighter Fluid or Stove Fuel
- Pet Carriers, Bowls, Leashes, Chain and Stake
- Plastic Grocery Bags - You'll use them for everything!
- Mobile Device Chargers and Power Supplies
- Driver's License or Photo ID - For each person
- Important Phone Numbers - Updated address book
- Home Video/Photos for Insurance
- Extra Set of Car Keys
- List of Important Family Information - Serial numbers of medical devices such as pacemakers, etc.
- Prescription Medication - A two-week supply if possible
- Doctor and Pharmacy Contact Information
- Medical Paperwork - Including insurance cards, a copy of all prescriptions and a list of known allergies
- Pain Relief and Anti-Diarrhea Medications
- Vitamins
- First-Aid Kit
- Sunscreen
- Insect Repellent
- Feminine Hygiene Products and Birth Control
