Solicitor: No charges to be filed in Sofa Super Store fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced on Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for prosecution in the Sofa Super Store fire that killed nine Charleston firefighters.
Wilson says her decision was based on a SLED inquiry report of the deaths of the firemen in the 2007 fire.
According to Wilson, SLED conducted their own interviews and reviewed all documentation gathered by the Charleston Police Department and other agencies and determined that the issues raised do not warrant a criminal investigation.
State investigators originally looked only for the cause of the blaze. They started another investigation about 16 months ago into whether there may have been criminal negligence.
