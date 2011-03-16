Feds finalize report on Charleston Sofa Super Store fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A federal agency has released its final report on the Sofa Super Store fire than killed nine Charleston firefighters almost four years ago.
A draft of the report from the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology was issued last fall.
The agency conducted extensive computer modeling and concluded a lack of sprinklers in the building and furniture made of flammable materials contributed to the spread of the fire. The investigation also found if national fire safety codes had been followed, the blaze would not have spread so quickly.
Institute spokesman Michael Newman says there are only minor changes in the final report released late Tuesday. Newman says one recommends firefighters be better trained on fire behavior so they can better anticipate how they spread.
