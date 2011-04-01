Work begins on firefighter memorial at Sofa Super Store site

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - As the four year anniversary of the Sofa Super Store disaster approaches, the city is working to turn the site into a memorial for the nine Charleston firefighters who died there.
Long-term plans for a permanent memorial and fire department building where the store once stood are unfunded and still years away. But in the meantime, the city is creating a grass-covered landscaped site with memorial markers for the 9.
Once the work is complete, there will be a 25 foot flagpole with an etched storyboard at the base of the flag.
There will be diamond plated site markers and several benches around the site.
Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved