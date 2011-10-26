Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting woman

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Williamsburg County man is now spending the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of a brutal murder two years ago.
Levern McCrea was sentenced to life in prison last Friday following a week-long trial in Kingstree. McCrea spent a year on the run after killing his victim in March 2009.
When 54-year-old Cora Brown failed to show up for choir practice, family members became concerned and found her body inside her Hemingway home.
She had been shot three times in the head. Brown's murder was unsolved until March 2010.
That's when sheriff's deputies received a tip that McCrea was involved. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
