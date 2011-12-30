Sofa Super Store chain closing after 2 decades

Charleston, SC (AP) - The Charleston-area furniture chain which owned a store where nine firefighters died four years ago is going out of business.
According to media reports, the Sofa Super Store chain announced Thursday that its two remaining stores in North Charleston and Mount Pleasant will close their doors next week ahead of a liquidation sale.
In a statement, the company said the depressed housing market and sluggish economy forced the decision to close after 20 years in business.
Nine Charleston firefighters were killed in a June 2007 blaze at the company's flagship location in the city.
Earlier this year, the company agreed to pay roughly $1.9 million to settle claims brought by families of those firefighters.
