Cops: Homeowner armed with machete chases burglars off

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say three men accused of burglarizing a home are behind bars after they were chased off by the homeowner who was armed with a machete.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Andrew Oneal, 22-year-old Deshawn Hawkins and 20-year-old Keynan Lourie. According to the victim, Hawkins and Lourie are his wife's cousins.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to a home on Back Tee Circle in Summerville in reference to a burglary and located the suspect's vehicle on Dorchester and Bacons Bridge roads.

The 29-year-old victim, who served in the Army, said he was in his bedroom when two masked men wearing all black barged into his room and ordered him and another man to the ground.

The victim said the two suspects took his TV from his bedroom and searched his home.

An incident report states that after the suspects moved away from the victim, the victim was able to get a machete from his bathroom and chase the suspects out of his home.

He went inside the bathroom, grabbed the machete inside the drawer and chased them outside, the second victim said.

After running the suspects out of the house, the victim saw a gold Jeep parked in his driveway driven by another suspect. The sheriff's office says after the two suspects got into the Jeep, the victim took the machete and began to hit the back passenger side window of the vehicle as the vehicle took off.

People in the neighborhood said they were surprised when they heard about the incident. “It’s pretty amazing!,” neighbor Barb Richards said. “It’s extremely quiet here, we’ve never had any problems. It’s really a friendly neighborhood, but I’m shocked to hear that.”

