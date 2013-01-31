Cops: Officer attacked after helping drunk man out of flower pot

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says an intoxicated man attacked a police officer who was trying to help the Mount Pleasant man out of a flower pot he fell into.
Investigators charged 32-year-old Patrick Francis Bonner with assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.
On Tuesday afternoon, a police officer said he saw a drunk man staggering at the Citadel Mall on 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. When the police officer and mall security spoke to Bonner, the suspect said he was walking to see his friend at the King Street Grill.
Officers say they noticed that Bonner had blood shot eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
The officer then asked Bonner to sit down on a bench so that he could call a taxi to take Bonner home.
As the officer was calling a taxi service, Bonner got up and began to move towards the officer who told Bonner to sit down. Police say Bonner then fell into a nearby flower pot.
An incident report states that as the officer attempted to help Bonner out of the flower pot, Bonner threw three punches at the officer.
The officer said Bonner's punches missed him and he was able to grab Bonner by the arms and take him to the ground.
Authorities say Bonner then began kicking the officer and hit him several times in the knee area.
According to investigators, Bonner told the officer, "I will put a bullet in your head...I will come back here and kill you."
Police say as Bonner was being handcuffed, he kicked the officer several times in the leg.
Bonner was then transported to Roper St. Francis Hospital and after being cleared was locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.
