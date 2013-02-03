Bazaar bridges Black History gap at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - February is Black History Month, and cadets at The Citadel say they're trying to bridge the historical gap between Emancipation and the Inauguration.
"You get a true understanding where we come from that's not in text books," Austin Gray, an organizer of the Black History Month Bazaar says. "A lot of our history is kind of kept out of it so fills in the gaps that aren't there."
The annual bazaar was held Saturday in the Mark Clark Hall at The Citadel. It featured exhibits, vendors and ethnic food. Music included performances by "Touch of Class" and "Urban Roots."
Gray says because the event is open to the public, it allows young people to be shown in a positive light.
"They meet college students doing something positive with their lives: positive young black men and women being productive and proactive and not reactive," he says.
Black History Month events will continue at the college with the showing of the PBS documentary "Slavery by Another Name" at Copeland Auditorium, Grimsley Hall at 6:15pm on Wednesday, February 5th.
