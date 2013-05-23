Film documents Charleston FD’s recovery after Sofa Super Store fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A documentary focusing on the changes experienced by the Charleston Fire Department after the tragic loss of nine firefighters in the Sofa Super Store fire is now available to the public.
Released by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, "Charleston 9: The Ultimate Sacrifice" provides an overview of the changes and improvements made by the department in the wake of the June 18, 2007 fire. The documentary also pays tribute to the work implemented by the late Fire Chief Thomas Carr.
"We hope the community will watch the video and gain a better understanding of the tremendous accomplishments achieved by the team members of this department," said Fire Chief Karen Brack. "The incredible improvements are a tribute to the Charleston 9, recognizes the vision of Chief Carr, and provides an overview of a level of success that our community can take pride in."
Since the Sofa Super Store fire, the department has undergone changes to increase not only the safety of its firefighters, but also the public.
"Our name is still the same. Everything else has changed," said Battalion Chief Mark Davis.
The 25 minute long documentary was produced by STATter911 Communications and Greg Guise Media.
To view the film, click here.
