Cops: Man threatens to hunt down officer, kill him following arrest

On Monday night, police responded to The Sparrow on 1078 E. Montague Ave in reference to a drunk person attempting to fight customers. Witnesses told the responding officer that an intoxicated man was trying to fight several people at the bar, and said the man was walking on Stones Alley. The officer said he found the man, later identified as Bonner, walking on Stones Alley. According to authorities, Bonner was unsteady on his feet, and an odor of alcohol was coming from him. Bonner said nothing happened, and that everyone inside the bar was making fun of him because he was from Ireland. Investigators say Bonner was placed under arrest after he told the officer that he had six to eight beers. The officer said Bonner complied after being told twice to turn around and place his hands behind his back. Authorities say Bonner began to get upset and started to resist. The officer reported that Bonner then refused to enter the officer's patrol car. A police report states the officer then used a restraining move to Bonner's throat at which point the suspect sat in the back seat of the police vehicle. According to police, Bonner told the officer,"I'm going to find out where you live and I'm going to kill you, I'm going to murder you." "I'm going to find out where you live and your (expletive) man," Bonner told the officer, according to a police report."I'm going to find out where you live and I'm going to murder you, I'll do 30 years, I don't give a (expletive)." The officer said he told Bonner to stop talking, but Bonner continued to make similar statements all the way to the Charleston County Detention Center.