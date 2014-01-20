Former Senator Robert Ford talks about working with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"The 1965 civil rights bill was the voter's rights bill and in 1966 we got open housing," said Ford. "Which mean that every black person who lived outside the ghetto, and the rural south, benefit from the civil rights movement. One problem, they don't know it. They don't know the history, don't care. Just not blacks, I been speaking around. The last three weeks I been to 5 universities. You got kids in Atlanta who don't even know that Dr. King attended Morehouse College. You got kids who don't even know who he is. You got kids who think he's a rock star and all that kind of stuff."