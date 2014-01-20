Former Senator Robert Ford talks about working with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Today, the nation and the world, pauses to remember Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
He became the voice of the civil rights movement in the 50's and 60's. Former Senator Robert Ford, of Charleston, worked alongside Dr. King. Ford joined the fight for civil rights a teenager. He was a staff member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He said while he's proud of what the movement accomplished, he's concerned that too many people don't know the story as well as they should.
"I was a staff member starting at the age of 14 with Dr. King," said Ford. "We organized a lot of good stuff. He was a fun fellow, easy to get along with, no attitude, no ego."
"Everything that effects the South basically right now and everything that effect African Americans right, was the work we did in the civil rights movement," said Ford.
"The 1965 civil rights bill was the voter's rights bill and in 1966 we got open housing," said Ford. "Which mean that every black person who lived outside the ghetto, and the rural south, benefit from the civil rights movement. One problem, they don't know it. They don't know the history, don't care. Just not blacks, I been speaking around. The last three weeks I been to 5 universities. You got kids in Atlanta who don't even know that Dr. King attended Morehouse College. You got kids who don't even know who he is. You got kids who think he's a rock star and all that kind of stuff."
"What I learned from Dr. King, and I'm proud of it now is that, he was a people person, which mean that's why I love people," said Ford.
Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.