Charleston’s Old Slave Mart Museum holds black history talks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The story of the Union 54th Massachusetts Volunteers is being told as part of Black History month events at Charleston's Old Slave Mart Museum.
Civil War re-enactor Joe McGill gives a lecture Wednesday on the 54th, whose charge against Confederate Battery Wagner on Charleston Harbor in 1863 was recounted in the movie "Glory."
Another Black History Month program at the museum is scheduled for Feb. 18. Jeff Grigg is scheduled to discuss his book, "The Combahee River Raid: Harriet Tubman & Lowcountry Liberation."
It was also in 1863 when Tubman guided Union forces in a raid freeing hundreds of slaves from Lowcountry plantations.
The museum is at the site where domestic slaves were bought and sold in Charleston after 1808 when the international slave trade was outlawed.
