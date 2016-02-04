Church shooting victim’s brother speaks at Black History Month event

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The brother of one of the nine parishioners of Mother Emanuel AME Church gunned down last summer spoke at MUSC as part of Black History Month.
Malcolm Graham's sister, Cynthia Hurd, was a librarian in Charleston County.
Graham spoke to a crowd at MUSC Wednesday about how the incident will go down in history and how he is dealing with her loss.
Graham said forgiveness is something he has not come to terms with yet.
"The crime was hate, the crime was racism, the crime was discrimination," he said. "That is what we have to talk about and that's uncomfortable for some folks. But I think if we have to truly want to give those who died justice, we have to have that conversation."
He says in order for his sister's death to not be in vain, the community needs to take this tragedy and turn it into something positive by working together to end racism.
Graham said the racially-motivated crime proved racism is still a problem in our society and needs to be addressed.
For over 31 years, Hurd worked in the Charleston County Public Library system.
After her death, the county voted to rename the St. Andrews Regional Library the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Regional Library.
Hurd was manager of the branch for three years.
