Woman born during Hurricane Hugo gives birth during Hurricane Matthew

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman who was born during Hurricane Hugo gave birth during Hurricane Matthew.
MUSC officials say Lestlis Matthews delivered a healthy baby boy at MUSC health on Saturday evening.
"After going into labor at home and fighting rising flood waters to get to MUSC, Lestlis arrived safely at MUSC to deliver her new son," MUSC officials said.
According to MUSC officials, while describing her ordeal, Lestlis also mentioned that her family is not new to delivering babies during a hurricane.
MUSC officials said Lestlis herself was born in Charleston during Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
"Congratulations to the Matthews family and many thanks to our resilient and dedicated staff who helped deliver baby Matthews and 9 other babies during Hurricane Matthew!"
