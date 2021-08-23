Man initially arrested for kidnapping, murder gets 5 years in prison on unrelated charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man who was originally arrested for kidnapping and murder charges has been sentenced to five years in prison on unrelated charges.

Tyrone Laval Drayton was sentenced to five years with some credit for time served followed by five years of probation. According to court officials, Drayton’s murder and kidnapping charges were dismissed because he pleaded guilty to unrelated drug charges from 2015 and a failure to stop for blue lights charge in 2017.

Drayton was one of three men charged in connection with the 2012 murder of Adrian Lyles; Kevin Lamar Howard was found guilty in the case in 2014, and the case against Broderick Seay was dismissed.

In 2016, Drayton surrendered to Charleston County deputies in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Lyles.

Witnesses told investigators that two men banged on Lyles’ door claiming, “It’s your cousin and Ty.” According to authorities, when Lyles opened the door, one of the men punched him, then grabbed him and forced him back into the apartment where a struggle was heard. According to the witness, she then saw the two men force Lyles from the apartment into a gray sedan and leave the area.

Authorities reported that Kevin Howard and Broderick Seay were stopped on April 1, 2012, in a vehicle whose tires matched the tire tracks from the murder scene. Howard was charged with murder and Seay was charged with providing false information to police, according to an affidavit.

The owner of the vehicle later told detectives Drayton was in possession of the vehicle at the time of Lyles’s kidnapping. Another witness who socialized with Seay and Drayton identified Drayton as “Ty,” pointed him out in a photographic lineup and confirmed he was frequently in possession of the vehicle, detectives say.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.