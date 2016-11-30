N. Charleston man turns himself in for 2012 kidnapping, murder

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a 2012 kidnapping and murder surrendered to authorities Tuesday, deputies say.

Tyrone Drayton, 29, turned himself in to Charleston County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

Drayton was wanted for the kidnapping and murder of Adrian Lyles, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Watson said.

On March 29, 2012, Charleston County Deputies were dispatched to Grans Avenue in Wadmalaw in reference to a man lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds, an affidavit states. The man, later identified as Lyles, died at the scene, the report states.

A witness told deputies that on the evening of March 28, 2012, two men were heard banging on Lyles's door claiming, "It's your cousin and Ty." The witness said that when Lyles opened the door, one of the men struck him with a closed fist, then grabbed him and forced him back into the apartment where she heard a struggle. The witness said she then saw the two men force Lyles from the apartment into a gray sedan and leave the area.

Kevin Howard and Broderick Seay were stopped on April 1, 2012, in a vehicle whose tires matched the tire tracks from the murder scene. Howard was charged with murder and Seay was charged with providing false information to police, according to an affidavit.

The owner of the vehicle later told detectives Drayton was in possession of the vehicle at the time of Lyles's kidnapping. Another witness who socialized with Seay and Drayton identified Drayton as "Ty," pointed him out in a photographic lineup and confirmed he was frequently in possession of the vehicle, detectives say.

Drayton is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.