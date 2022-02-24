Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide

HOLLY HILL, SC (WCSC) - Prosecutors say three men have been found guilty in a homicide that took the lives of four people in Holly Hill.

The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday night that Luther Smith, Antly Scott and Robert Bailey were found guilty on 18 charges for the July 2015 shooting in what investigators say was a drug-related robbery.

The shooting took the lives of 17-year-old Shamekia Sanders, 14-year-old Tamara Perry, 50-year-old Jerome Butler and 28-year-old Krystal Hutto.

An 8-year-old was also shot but survived the wound.

The verdicts were issued following a two and half week trial, and two and half hours of jury deliberation. The solicitor’s office say more information will be released on the verdicts soon.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation determined that several gunmen broke into a house on Old State Road during the early morning hours of July 15, 2015, and robbery was determined as the motive for the break-in.

