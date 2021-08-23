SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor spends 3 days in jail

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man charged with 10 counts of child pornography in Charleston County only had to spend three days in jail. A judge sentenced Pitak Ot Eachus to credit for time served for three days.

Eachus’ employer told Charleston County Sheriff’s investigators on Aug. 7, 2017 about personally-owned storage devices Eachus owned that contained depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity and in states of sexually explicit nudity.

Eachus confessed to his employer of using computer equipment owned by his employer and assigned exclusively to him to transfer files among his storage devices while he was at his workplace in North Charleston, an affidavit states.

Eachus voluntarily surrendered the devices to his employer, which were then seized by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, the affidavit states.

After the storage devices were forensically processed by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, investigators say they found multiple files that contained several images of children, some prepubescent, engaged in sexual activity or depicted in sexually-suggestive poses.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Erick Mack said the district cannot punish students...
Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
Students and teachers have entered the second week of school in the Lowcountry and masks are...
Community members gather for protest in support of masks at Berkeley Co. schools
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston