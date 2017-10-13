Judge sets bond for man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A judge set bond Friday for a 47-year-old man charged with multiple counts involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Pitak Ot Eachus faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court documents.

At a Friday afternoon bond hearing, a judge set bond at $100,000 for Eachus.

Eachus' employer told Charleston County Sheriff's investigators on Aug. 7 about personally-owned storage devices Eachus owned that contained depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity and in states of sexually explicit nudity.

Eachus confessed to his employer of using computer equipment owned by his employer and assigned exclusively to him to transfer files among his storage devices while he was at his workplace in North Charleston, an affidavit states.

Investigators say Eachus' employer-owned equipment was being examined for violations of the employer's policy.

On July 13, Eachus voluntarily surrendered the devices to his employer, which were then seized by the Charleston County Sheriff's Department, the affidavit states.

After the storage devices were forensically processed by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, investigators say they found multiple files that contained several images of children, some prepubescent, engaged in sexual activity or depicted in sexually-suggestive poses.

