Man found not guilty in Johns Island murder

Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A man has been found not guilty in a stabbing on Johns Island.

Aloysius Hunter was found not guilty of murder in the 2017 death of William L. Kennedy. Hunter was also found not guilty of a charge of possession of a deadly weapon.

In December of 2017, deputies responded to a home on Anglers Pond Lane for a reported stabbing. When authorities arrived they found the victim on the floor of a back bedroom.

Witnesses at the time reported that it all started when a woman came to the home to retrieve her pants, and had a male subject, later identified as Hunter, with her. According to the witnesses, both of the subjects then went into the back bedroom.

A report states when Hunter entered the room he got on top of someone and started to stab the person repeatedly. The witnesses said they saw the incident and started screaming at Hunter to stop. The witnesses told deputies Hunter had a kitchen knife he was using to attack the victim.

According to the incident report, Hunter and the woman he came with left the home in a car. The witnesses believed that Hunter was still in possession of the knife when he left the area.

