Owner of martial arts school pleads to lesser charges involving allegations of assaulting students

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - The owner and chief instructor of a Lowcountry martial arts school has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted two of his students.

Lawyers for James Michael Buchen of Mount Pleasant say their client pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge, and his initial criminal sexual conduct charges in the case have been disposed.

There was no active prison time as part of his plea.

Investigators reported between June 24, 2013 and July 5, 2013, the two victims, identified as two 15-year-old’s, attended martial arts camp through Buchen Martial Arts on Leinbach Drive.

Both victims reported that they were touched inappropriately by Buchen.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.