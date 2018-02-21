Rev. Billy Graham toured Hurricane Hugo damage, visited Charleston in 1989

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Millions around the world are remembering Rev. Billy Graham in wake of his death Wednesday for the influence and impact he had preaching his message as "America's Pastor."
Lowcountry residents had a chance to listen to the Southern Baptist minister preaching on television, but some were able to see him in person in November 1989 when he visited Charleston and toured the surrounding area after Hurricane Hugo.
Graham spoke at The Citadel Baptist Church at a Hurricane Hugo remembrance service on Nov. 6, 1989, according to a chronology of his life from Wheaton College.
"That's what I try to tell people is to put your hope in Christ and he will not let you down, that's one of the great lessons that I've seen here," Graham said. "The great unity that their came, neighbors helping neighbors that didn't even know each other before and people coming from other parts of the country and other parts of the state, flocking in to help in every way possible."
Live 5 News' archive footage shows Graham touching down at the old East Cooper Airport (now the Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport) via helicopter to look at the damage.
"I had not expected it to be this bad," he said. " And I had read just about everything I thought I could read on it, but I don't think it really told. You have to see it."
He also spoke at the opening of a daycare center in the area of Ten Mile, which helped put people back to work in wake of the storm.
Graham died Wednesday morning at his residence in Montreat, North Carolina, according to a news release from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott all issued statements remembering him.
One woman who attended The Citadel Baptist service may have summed up Graham's legacy the best.
"I came here feeling kind of depressed," she said. "But since the Reverend Billy Graham spoke, he kind of gave you an inspiration and brought your spirits up."
