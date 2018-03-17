SC Lottery
Ladson man among those arrested in child exploitation crackdown

(source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Landon Boozer
Updated: Mar. 17, 2018 at 1:00 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of ten people across the state on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Of the 10 people arrested, one was from the Lowcountry.

Ariel Elayda Acierto, of Ladson, was arrested Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Acierto is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment for each count.

The arrest is part of a multistate crackdown among nine Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces across the Southeast.

Acierto is currently out of jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

The following other suspects from South Carolina were also charged in the crackdown:

  • Anthony Carmichael, 30, of Marion
  • Edwin Alan Giacin, 35, of Little River
  • Matthew Dalton, 29, of Columbia
  • Howard Knapp, 32, of Columbia
  • Kenneth Vitali, 51, of Hopkins
  • Kenneth Alan Oshaughnessy, 47, of Simpsonville
  • Luis Daniel Colon Yera, 26, of Greer
  • Donald Keith McCall, 53, of Simpsonville
  • Andrew Steiskal, 22, of Juneau County, WI, was charged in South Carolina

