Navy commissions new destroyer named for Charleston native

"Ralph's ultimate dream was to wear the uniform of the United States Marine Corps," she said. "Ralph was only 18 when he joined and went to Vietnam. Even though I strongly objected because he already had an older sibling in the country, I knew he had to fulfill his dream, follow his heart's desire. Now I can't tell what was going through Ralph's mind when he decided to lunge his body upon the grenade. But I would like to think that he thought of his fellow Marines, their wives and their children they would leave behind."