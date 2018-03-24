SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested in Berkeley Co. traffic stop sentenced after guilty plea

Gregory Allan Parker
Gregory Allan Parker(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 at 6:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Evidence collected by deputies. (Source: BCSO)
Evidence collected by deputies. (Source: BCSO)

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed a pair of charges against a man arrested after a traffic stop in March 2018 were dropped after he pleaded guilty to another charge.

Gregory Allan Parker, 45, of Johnsonville, was arrested early on March 23, 2018, when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding Jeep on Highway 52 near the Williamsburg/Berkeley County line in Pineville, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Parker pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received a sentence of 3 years suspended upon 18 months of probation.

Wilson said her office dismissed a trafficking heroin charge as testing by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division showed no heroin present. The gun charge was dropped pursuant to the plea, Wilson said.

Shortly after 2am on March 23rd, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding Jeep...

Posted by Berkeley County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel