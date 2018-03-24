Man arrested in Berkeley Co. traffic stop sentenced after guilty plea

Evidence collected by deputies. (Source: BCSO)

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed a pair of charges against a man arrested after a traffic stop in March 2018 were dropped after he pleaded guilty to another charge.

Gregory Allan Parker, 45, of Johnsonville, was arrested early on March 23, 2018, when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding Jeep on Highway 52 near the Williamsburg/Berkeley County line in Pineville, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Parker pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received a sentence of 3 years suspended upon 18 months of probation.

Wilson said her office dismissed a trafficking heroin charge as testing by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division showed no heroin present. The gun charge was dropped pursuant to the plea, Wilson said.

