Georgetown Steel Mill reopens after 3-year closure

"This first investment is our vote of confidence in the future of metals and heavy industrial sector in the USA," GFG Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta said. "GFG's economic model globally has long-term sustainability at its core, based on the development of local resources, including educational and local community development, and the production of quality products for the domestic market. We bring a new meaning to the phrase "think globally act locally". Using this model, we see huge opportunities to create competitive, robust and integrated industrial businesses across USA. Restarting such a historic plant as Georgetown gives us a firm entry into the US market."