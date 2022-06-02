SC Lottery
Convicted sex offender who solicited 11-year-old on beach gets 8 years in prison

Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced that a Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty of criminal solicitation of a minor.(CCDC)
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A convicted sex offender who solicited a 11-year-old girl for a sex act on a Lowcountry beach has been sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced that a Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty of criminal solicitation of a minor. Brown faced a maximum of 10 years, and Circuit Judge William H. Seals Jr. sentenced him to 8 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the victim testified in court that while she was visiting the Isle of Palms with family, Brown solicited the victim for a sexual act.

“The victim reached out to her mother about coming home early and disclosed to her mother the following day,” officials with the solicitor’s office said.

Brown had been on the Sex Offender Registry since 2014, when he was convicted of second-degree assault and battery, which stemmed from a second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

“His record also includes two convictions for Violation of the Sex Offender Registry,” prosecutors said.

“This prosecution would not have been possible without the victim’s bravery and perseverance,” said Assistant Solicitors Kelsey Davis and Debbie Herring-Lash who handled the trial in this case. “Not all child victims of a sexual solicitation do tell. Thanks to this victim’s quick thinking and willingness to face the defendant at trial, we were able to hold the defendant accountable.”

