Report: Convicted sex offender solicited minor for sex act on Lowcountry beach

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a convicted sex offender accused of soliciting a minor for a sex act on a Lowcountry beach.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office charged 39-year-old Thomas Henry Brown with criminal solicitation of a minor.

A sheriff's office report states Brown has a prior arrest for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Berkeley County, and a conviction in the same county for failure to register as a sex offender.

The investigation started in early June after a deputy spoke to a woman who reported an incident that happened on the Isle of Palms.

According to the woman, when the juvenile victim returned home from the beach she seemed upset.

The victim said she and Brown were the last two people to return to the car from the beach.

The victim said while Brown was putting items in the truck he asked the juvenile for a sex act to which the victim declined.

According to an incident report, Brown asked the victim again for a sex act again at another location, and the juvenile declined.

The woman reported that Brown had been living at a hotel room at the Masters Inn on Rivers Avenue.

CCSO officials say a record check showed that Brown had possible active warrants for second-offense failure to register as a sex offender with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

Officers then responded to the hotel, located Brown and took him into custody.

