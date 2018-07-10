Solicitor: Charges dropped against man suspected in shooting at Berkeley Co. apartment

GOOSE CREEK, SC - Officials with the Ninth Solicitor Circuit’s Office say charges against a man suspected of shooting into an apartment have been dropped.

Mark Rasheed Bailey of Goose Creek was initially charged with two attempted murder charges and a charge of possession of a firearm during a violent crime for an incident that happened in 2018.

The solicitor’s website states Bailey’s charges were dropped because the victim could not be found.

In July of 2018, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Bailey was suspected of shooting into the bedroom area of a female friend’s apartment. Deputies responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Swift Boulevard where they found shell casings outside.

The victim was initially responsive to contact in 2018-2019, but since then, she hasn’t been responsive to multiple attempts to communicate with her about the case, according to the solicitor’s office.

Prosecutors said the charges cannot be prosecuted without involvement of the victim, and also said they would restore the indictment to be prosecuted if the victim was found and was cooperative.

Initial investigation in 2018

Deputies at the time said it was a high-tech doorbell that helped solve the case.

When investigators went to Bailey’s house, they obtained a search warrant for a video doorbell device which showed the suspect going to the attic, and leaving the house in his truck before coming back and going back into the attic with a handgun, said officials with the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said doorbell surveillance video also appeared to show Bailey mumbling “you’re a dead girl” to himself.

