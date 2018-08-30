Official 2019 Cooper River Bridge Run artwork unveiled

Drawing inspiration from great impressionist painters like Monet, Cezanne and Matisse, Stevenson's rendering of Charleston, the bridge and the event's participants is expressed through bright colors and playful lines. Stevenson, a graduate of The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, has created designs for L.L. Bean, REI, Major League Baseball, Princeton University and UCLA, among other Colleges and University. His art has also been used to endorse exhibits at the Smithsonian Institution, Air and Space Museum, Metropolitan Opera, and The National Zoo and Aquarium. Born in upstate New York, Stevenson has also lived and drawn inspiration from states like Maine, California and North Carolina. He currently resides in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.