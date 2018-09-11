How to protect your pets during a hurricane

Protecting your pets during a hurricane
Whether you evacuate or shelter in place, don't forget about your pets. Always keep them with you or in the care of a friend or family member in a safe place.
Here are 5 tips to keep your fur-babies safe during a hurricane:
- Make sure they have enough food and water for three days.
- Make sure their collar is secure and the ID tag information is up to date.
- Place medicines, food and medical records in water tight containers.
- Have recent photos to identify them in case they get lost.
- Be sure to have a crate and plenty of toys. You may need a crate to transport your pet or keep them with you in a shelter. A crate, along with toys, may also provide them comfort during the worst of the storm.
Charleston County Pet Friendly Shelter – has been moved to Berkeley County
Cane Bay High School
1624 State Road
Summerville, SC 29483
You must stay with your pet. You must also bring supplies for your animal, including a crate and leash
Check ahead to be sure your chosen hotel allows pets. The below website lists many pet friendly hotels.
