Deadly accident sparks call for change at Moncks Corner intersection

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief is calling for changes at a dangerous intersection in the wake of a deadly accident last Sunday.
A 74-year-old man was killed in the accident Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road.
Police Chief Rick Ollic says there were 18 accidents at the intersection last year.
Ollic showed traffic camera video of Sunday’s deadly collision. The video shows a car making a left turn from Highway 52 onto Cypress Gardens Road being struck in the side by a pickup truck, killing a passenger.
Ollic believes the car’s driver was confused by the flashing yellow light and thought it was safe to make the turn.
“A lot of our accidents we’ve seen are attributed to that,” Ollic said. “I can tell you based on looking at the video they never saw that truck coming.”
Drivers familiar with the intersection also think the flashing yellow light is confusing.
“With a yellow light I don’t trust humanity, I gotta trust somebody’s judgement who might not have a good eye,” Mark Jaskiewicz of Hanahan said.
“I wait as long as I can till I get an opening then I go,” Goose Creek resident Dale Yourdon said.
Ollic says the best solution to prevent another fatal accident may be to eliminate the flashing yellow light. He plans to ask the State Department of Transportation to study the intersection.
"I think it should be green solid and red solid so as our mind works we’ll see that, ‘OK, I know when to stop,’ not think you can hurry up and cross without looking for oncoming traffic,” Ollic said.
Ollic also wants DOT to think about changing the timing of the lights and set them to stay green longer on Cypress Gardens Road, to give drivers more time to turn left onto Highway 52.
Ollic says Sunday’s fatal accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
