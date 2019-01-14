Study shows opioid addiction can start at the dentist

The report found nearly seven percent of teens and young adults who were prescribed opioids for the first time at the dentist’s office continued to take more of the drugs. More than five percent went on to abuse opioids. Right now, the U.S. is suffering through an epidemic of opioid overuse. In November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2017, with most of them being accidental. Officials say with so many dying at a young age, it has driven down the U.S. average life expectancy for two years in a row. Physician April Dietz with Murrells Inlet Dentistry said surgical procedures like extractions, implants and root canals are common procedures that can lead to narcotic prescriptions, if necessary. She said it’s important to note each patient has different specific needs and not all procedures require medication.