Charleston Animal Society has given away 500-plus pounds of pet food to federal workers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -As the government shutdown continues, the Charleston Animal Society says they have given away 500-plus pounds of pet food to federal workers to help them cut the cost of buying pet food.
Charleston Animal Society says through their efforts they have helped at least 16 families and 51 pets owned by federal workers.
The animal protection organization says they will continue keep the food bank shelves open to all those impacted by the government shutdown.
